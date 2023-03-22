J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases New Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 901,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 110.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,650,000 after buying an additional 387,692 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,873,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.41. 38,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

