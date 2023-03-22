J2 Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 136,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.61. 2,204,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,797. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $108.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

