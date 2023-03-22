J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 160 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.85. 712,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,806. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

