Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 6,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 120,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JANX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Janux Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.
Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.