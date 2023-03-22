Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 6,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 120,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

JANX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

