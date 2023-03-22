Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.08

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.
The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.
