JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.00

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 4198828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

JATT Acquisition Stock Up 314.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in JATT Acquisition by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JATT Acquisition Company Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

