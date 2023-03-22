JOE (JOE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $127.50 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. JOE has a total market capitalization of $127.50 million and $47.04 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 70.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

