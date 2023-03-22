Joule Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $402.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $300.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

