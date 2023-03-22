Joule Financial LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Joule Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $236.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.85. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.