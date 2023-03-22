Joule Financial LLC Has $347,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

