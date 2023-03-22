Joule Financial LLC Purchases 45,168 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 347.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,168 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $132.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

