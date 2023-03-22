Joule Financial LLC Sells 250 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Joule Financial LLC cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,128,000 after buying an additional 493,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,645,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,260,000 after buying an additional 140,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.