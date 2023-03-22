Joule Financial LLC Sells 274 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for approximately 0.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth $35,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

First Solar Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $209.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $218.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.51.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

