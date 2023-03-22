Joule Financial LLC Sells 485 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $270.21 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.20. The company has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

