Joule Financial LLC Sells 540 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 0.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

