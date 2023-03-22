Joule Financial LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on CAT. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE:CAT opened at $224.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.



