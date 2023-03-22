JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.97

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.97 and last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of -1.87.

Get JPMorgan Realty Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.