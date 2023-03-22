JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPST traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.26. 1,092,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,358. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

