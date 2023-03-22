JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) Trading Down 9.4%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Rating) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$28.00 and last traded at C$28.00. Approximately 303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.91.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.44.

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials.

