Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.86 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Kava has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $389.96 million and $65.38 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00061132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018166 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 451,408,664 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

