Keel Point LLC Buys 419 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.76. The company had a trading volume of 417,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,469. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $338.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

