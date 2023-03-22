Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

