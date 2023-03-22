Keel Point LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 301,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. 437,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.