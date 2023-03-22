Keel Point LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.52. 1,094,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,813,367. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

