Keel Point LLC Sells 791 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $71,812,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,117,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. 376,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

