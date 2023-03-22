Keel Point LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 765,740 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. 712,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,438. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.25.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

