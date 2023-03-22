Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.64

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 9957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

