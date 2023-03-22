Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.60 Per Share

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share by the home improvement retailer on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kingfisher Trading Up 0.9 %

KGF stock opened at GBX 271.80 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.25. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.80 ($3.62). The company has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 868.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.17 ($3.37).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.