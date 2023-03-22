KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.85

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 671680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 272.77, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $746.28 million, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 688.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.