KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 4.1% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.61.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

