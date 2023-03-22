KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $390.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.