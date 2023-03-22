Komodo (KMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $542,966.28

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.70 million and approximately $542,966.28 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00126476 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00058217 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001881 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.