Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.04 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

