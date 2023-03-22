Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

DNUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -144.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is -140.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 196.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 531.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 182,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.