KuCoin Token (KCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $878.82 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $8.93 or 0.00032852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $878.82 million and $2.26 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00359770 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,090.27 or 0.26149317 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010213 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

