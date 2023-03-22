Kujira (KUJI) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Kujira has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $50.18 million and $210,513.43 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.44972842 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $152,356.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

