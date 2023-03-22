Larry Steinberg Sells 11,728 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 11,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $30,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 640,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 16th, Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $44,154.54.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Larry Steinberg sold 2,954 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $13,322.54.

Shares of Rent the Runway stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,877. The company has a market capitalization of $165.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RENT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

