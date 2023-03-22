Lathrop Investment Management Corp Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.08. The stock had a trading volume of 152,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

