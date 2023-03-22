Lathrop Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.34. 823,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,285,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,072.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.