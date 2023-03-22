Lathrop Investment Management Corp Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.64. 165,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,942. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

