Lathrop Investment Management Corp Purchases 8,075 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up 1.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
Teradyne Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.97. 211,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,455. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average of $90.86. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.55.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teradyne Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.
Teradyne Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradyne (TER)
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.