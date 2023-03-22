Lathrop Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 9,052 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. 170,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

