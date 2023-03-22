Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 27,071 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 501,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 88,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,307. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

