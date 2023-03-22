Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,643,000 after buying an additional 206,798 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $6,778,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 204.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

