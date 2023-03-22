Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,984 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 936.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 439,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 113,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 179.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $638,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,053. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

