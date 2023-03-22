Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHE stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.