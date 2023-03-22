Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $7.74 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,419 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

