Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,841 shares during the period.

JUST stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $275.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

