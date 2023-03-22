Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.48

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 373458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Lion Electric Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

