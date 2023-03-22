Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.25

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.11.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

